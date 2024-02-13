Bill Self explains his ejection from Texas Tech game.

Monday hasn't been a great day for Bill Self and Kansas basketball. The Jayhawks started a new week on the road in Lubbock for a matchup versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and it turned out to be a complete disaster for Kansas. Self seemed so frustrated over how the game was turning out that he got ejected in the second half for voicing out his displeasure with the officiating.

“I didn't curse 'em and I didn't yell, but I did say a magic word a couple times. I really wasn't trying to get thrown out,” Self said after Kansas basketball's loss to a Big 12 rival (h/t Matt Tait of Wave the Wheat).

Bill Self is ejected from Kansas' game at Texas Tech. pic.twitter.com/xrYZwb1Y8q — The Comeback (@thecomeback) February 13, 2024

If Self was hoping that his ejection would spark Kansas basketball, that simply was not how it went for the Jayhawks, who suffered a 79-50 loss to the Red Raiders. The loss in Lubbock came just days after the Jayhawks pulled off a huge win over the No. 31 Baylor Bears in Lawrence last Saturday. Now, it's back to the drawing board for Self and Kansas, whose 29-point loss to Texas Tech saw the Jayhawks score its fewest in a road game since Self took over as the program's head coach, per ESPN Stats & Info (h/t Jeff Borzello of ESPN).

It's the fewest points Kansas has scored in a road game in the Bill Self era, per @ESPNStatsInfo. And it's the Jayhawks' first 20-point loss to an unranked opponent since Dec. 22, 2014 at Temple.

Kansas can get back on track on Saturday with a game in Norman versus the Oklahoma Sooners.