The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Kansas Texas Tech prediction and pick. Find how to watch Kansas Texas Tech.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders had a brief period of time as the first-place team in the Big 12 in mid-January. They were leading the big dogs from the conference which had won national championships in 2021 and 2022, Baylor and Kansas. They led another team which reached the Final Four in 2021, the Houston Cougars. All these elite schools were in the mix in the Big 12, but Texas Tech was above them in the standings. It was a shocker, and a testament to new coach Grant McCasland's ability and talent.

It's true that Texas Tech then lost three straight games after rising to the top spot in the Big 12, but even with that three-game slide, the Red Raiders are still in the top four of the league right now. If you had told McCasland or any other Tech fan that the Red Raiders would be a top-four Big 12 team in the middle of February, after Super Bowl Sunday, they would have taken the scenario quite gladly. Tech is tied witih Baylor in fourth place in the conference. The Red Raiders are ahead of Texas — an Elite Eight team last year — and ahead of BYU, Oklahoma, and TCU, three other teams expected to make the NCAA Tournament. Texas Tech did just snap its three-game skid by beating UCF this past Saturday. The Red Raiders should feel confident heading into this Monday night game against a Kansas team which has struggled in Big 12 road games.

Here are the Kansas-Texas Tech College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Kansas-Texas Tech Odds

Kansas Jayhawks: +1.5 (-105)

Texas Tech Red Raiders: -1.5 (-115)

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kansas vs Texas Tech

Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Kansas Could Cover the Spread

Kansas has not been good in Big 12 road games this season, but that begs the question: Will Kansas continue to be bad away from home? Historically, Kansas usually does figure out how to win a few conference games on the road. The Jayhawks might go through some struggles, but before the regular season ends, they eventually do develop momentum on the road, and they do find ways to rise in the Big 12 standings before the end of the regular season. This is how Kansas won the Big 12 regular season championship in 14 straight seasons. Bill Self is too good a coach to continue to fail on the road. In more words or less, Kansas is due.

Why Texas Tech Could Cover the Spread

Grant McCasland is a really good coach. More people are getting to know him right now, and a lot more people might get to know him in March Madness when Texas Tech is part of the field of 68. The Red Raiders are strong at home in Lubbock, and they just rebuilt their confidence with a home-court win over UCF on Saturday. This team will be ready to play against a Kansas team which frankly does not deserve the benefit of the doubt away from home. The Jayhawks need to prove they are better before anyone bets on them.

Final Kansas-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

The Kansas road question is a tough one to figure out. KU is bad on the road but might finally break through. Stay away from this game and wait for a live play.

Final Kansas-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: Kansas +1.5