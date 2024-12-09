Kansas basketball coach Bill Self gave a shoutout to Missouri head coach Dennis Gates after the Tigers' upset of the No. 1 Jayhawks. Self's statement, however, was not about the Tigers' win but in reference to a surprising gesture Missouri's coach made at the end of the game. Kansas dropped its second straight contest on the road, this time to its former Big 12 rival. As usual, fans are ready to storm the court when the Jayhawks lose away from home.

Dennis Gates called a timeout in the game's closing seconds with the result in hand. This move allowed Kansas to prepare its players to avoid what could have been a dangerous situation. Self acknowledged this selfless act in the postgame to Sports Illustrated Mizzou Basketball reporter Joey Van Zummeren.

“We've been courtstormed on a lot. Usually, I'm the one who calls the timeout and tells the guy to stay on the sidelines, but that was a class act by Dennis. Because somebody could have gotten hurt because that was a real court storm.”

Kansas basketball's road woes continued

Despite the two-game losing streak, the Jayhawks are among the cream of the crop in college basketball. However, it's fair to say that this team's 0-2 start on the road is eye-opening. Particularly when considering how these losses have unfolded. Both Missouri and Creighton, earlier in the week, were in control of their upsets over the Jayhawks from start to finish.

Bill Self's team dominated Sunday's game on the boards. However, the inefficient shooting and game-high 22 turnovers doomed the Jayhawks against the Tigers. Kansas star Hunter Dickinson was at the center of the turnover woes, leading the team with seven total. The fifth year's stats have taken a hit compared to last year, averaging 14.5 points and nine rebounds. To be fair to the Virginia native, his efficiency has stayed relatively the same. The Jayhawks are taking a more balanced approach to their offense this season.

Ultimately, the key to Bill Self winning a third title in Lawrence will be guards Zeke Mayo and Dajuan Harris Jr. Talented, experienced guards carry elite teams through March. Mayo was among the best transfers Kansas basketball landed in the portal during the offseason.

Harris Jr. is one of the best two-way players in the Big 12 and was the starting point guard for the 2022 national championship team. The two's ability to consistently produce will determine how far this team goes in the end. Sunday, however, was not a good performance for this duo. They combined for just 17 points on 7/20 shooting from the field with seven turnovers.

Overall, the Jayhawks' loss to Missouri gives them a valuable lesson on the level they need to reach to win away against good teams. As the preseason No. 1, Kansas will continue to get every team's best shot throughout the year. Bill Self's team will, therefore, need to improve significantly to prevent more court storms in the future. Once again, the Big 12 conference will be loaded with quality teams this year, meaning the games will only get harder from here on out on the Jayhawks' schedule.