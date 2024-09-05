The Kansas basketball program is preparing for what could be a pivotal 2024-25 season. The Jayhawks have some promising talent returning to the team, and if their recruitment efforts on No. 1 Class of 2025 prospect AJ Dybantsa continue, they could have more joining in the future

Dybantsa is set to take an official visit to Kansas during the weekend of Sep. 6, according to On3. The 6-foot-9 forward is fielding offers from many schools. He is coming off a visit with Kansas State a week prior. He is also scheduled to visit North Carolina, Alabama, Baylor, BYU, and Auburn, which along with Kansas and Kansas State, are his top seven schools.

AJ Dybantsa is originally from Brockton, Massachusetts but attends Utah Prep in Hurricane, Utah. He was originally set to graduate high school with the Class of 2026 but reclassified to 2025 in October 2023.

On3 national recruiting analyst Jame Shaw provided insight into the caliber of player Dybantsa is:

“After watching Dybantsa throughout the summer, in various team and camp settings, the conversation for No. 1 in this update was not a very long one. In fact, Dybantsa has continued to separate himself from his high school-aged peers and is currently in a top tier of his own within his high school class,” Shaw wrote in early August.

“At On3 we have never shied away from transparency in our rankings process. At the end of the day, we are ranking toward NBA Draft night. At this point in the process, as we wrap up these players’ final summer of travel ball, having eyes firmly planted on senior seasons, Dybantsa’s attainable ceiling is simply too high to ignore. That is why he remains in a tier of his own in the 2025 recruiting cycle.”

If the Kansas basketball program can land Dybantsa, their future will be brighter than it already is.