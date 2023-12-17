Kansas basketball star Hunter Dickinson is taking a light-hearted approach to fans who booed him at Indiana.

Kansas basketball player Hunter Dickinson is looking at the bright side after he received a cold reception from Indiana basketball fans during a game. Dickinson is making a joke after the Hoosiers' fans jeered at him during Kansas' 75-71 win Saturday over Indiana.

“They gave us a great shot,” Dickinson said, per ESPN. “I could probably save a baby out here and they’d still boo me the next day.”

Dickinson is used to the ranting and raving of fans at Indiana. He played there several times when he was on the basketball team at Michigan, before he transferred to Kansas. Dickinson and the Jayhawks are one of the best teams this year in college basketball, with a 10-1 record. Kansas overcame a massive deficit to get the win Saturday over Coach Mike Woodson's Hoosiers team. Indiana is now 7-3 on the season.

Dickinson is going to have to get used to hearing boos from road crowds. Kansas is one of the most successful basketball programs in the country, but also one of the most hated. The Jayhawks are once again a contender in the revamped Big 12 conference, and one of the top 5 teams arguably in the country. Dickinson is a big part of that success, getting a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds in the Indiana game. On the season, Dickinson is averaging 19 points and 13 rebounds a game. His rebounding numbers are no.1 in the country among Division I programs.

Kevin McCullar Jr. led the Jayhawks in scoring on Saturday, pouring in 21 points for the Jayhawks. Kansas next plays Yale on Dec. 22. Yale is 7-5 on the season.