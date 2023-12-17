The Indiana Hoosiers gave Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks everything they could handle

It took all 40 minutes and a hard-fought comeback, but the Kansas basketball team was able to walk into Assembly Hall a one-loss team and depart the same, securing a 75-71 win over the Indiana Hoosiers despite trailing by 13 points with 15 minutes to go in the 2nd half.

For the first 35 minutes of the game, Bill Self's Jayhawks found themselves playing from behind, scratching and clawing to keep things close against an Indiana team that was looking for their first marquee win of the season. Once Kansas center Hunter Dickinson knocked down a jumper to give the Jayhawks a 62-61 lead with 4:53 to go in the game, even though Indiana re-took the lead and had chances to do so again with under a minute to go, once Kansas had climbed all the way back and got their first lead, it felt like the game belonged to the Jayhawks.

“It’s a long game,” Kansas coach Bill Self said after the game, per ESPN.com. “It was a hell of a win. A great atmosphere. The last time I came here I met John Mellencamp. That’s probably my fondest memory of this place up until today. This place reminds me of KU: history, tradition. Two true bluebloods out there.”

ame away with a come from behind win over Indiana in a battle of blue bloodsIt's gotta be tough to top meeting John Cougar — especially if that meeting came either before or after a concert… Small Town is kind of my jam — but it makes sense that Self's new fondest memory at Assembly Hall would be getting this win over the Hoosiers. Self has been the head coach of the Kansas basketball program since 2003, and factoring in his stops at Oral Roberts, Tulsa and Illinois, Self is the 13th-winningest coach in the history of college basketball. He's less than 100 wins away from climbing into the top five, passing coaches Eddie Sutton, Adolph Rupp, Jim Calhoun and Dean Smith on his way there.