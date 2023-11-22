Kansas basketball star Hunter Dickinson spoke about the team's bounce back win over Tennessee in the Maui Invitational.

The Kansas basketball program bounced back from a rough loss to Marquette with a 69-60 win over Tennessee on Wednesday in the Maui Invitational, and Hunter Dickinson was a huge contributor with 17 points and 20 rebounds. Dickinson opened up on the win over a physical Tennessee team on a quick turnaround.

“It was tough to wake up at 5:45 to go out here,” Hunter Dickinson said, via March Madness on Twitter. “We knew we were going to play a great team out there, and so we were just trying to come out there and play physical with them. We knew it was going to be a physical game, and I think we did a really good job of that.”

Dickinson seems to be finding a groove with the Kansas basketball program and what Bill Self wants him to do, and he described how that has happened.

“I think coach makes it really easy for me, and playing with these guys makes it super easy as well,” Dickinson said. “Just super unselfish guys. I feel like I haven't even played my best basketball yet, but just the plays that we run, the players are so unselfish. Really makes it easy for me out there.”

Bill Self's team will drop from the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll next week as a result of the loss to Marquette, but Kansas remains a team that has a ton of talent and could go deep in March.

Notable non-conference games against UConn and Indiana loom before Big 12 play starts up.