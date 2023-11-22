Veteran actor Samuel L. Jackson weighed in on Kansas basketball center Hunter Dickinson's flopping antics on Wednesday.

Veteran actor Samuel L. Jackson has weighed in on Kansas basketball center Hunter Dickinson's incessant flopping.

“Damn, this Dickinson MF on @KUHoops flops like he's on a Soccer Pitch!!!” Samuel L. Jackson tweeted on Wednesday.

Jackson reacted to Hunter Dickinson's flopping antics in No. 1 Kansas' 73-59 loss to No. 4 Marquette basketball on Tuesday. The loss relegated Kansas basketball to the third-place game against Tennessee in the 2023 Maui Invitational on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the victory propelled Marquette to the Maui Invitational title game against Purdue.

Hunter Dickinson is the best flopper since Manu Ginobli: pic.twitter.com/4p7rhsNr6O — Eli Hershkovich (@EliHershkovich) November 22, 2023

One example of Hunter Dickinson's flopping happened during a rebound play against Marquette late in the first half.

Kevin McCullar, Jr. attempted a three-pointer from left quarter-court. Dickinson raised both arms in the air as he boxed out against Marquette's Oso Ighodaro.

Hunter Dickinson hit the deck just as McCullar's shot swished through the net. The former flailed about as if he were trying to make the officials call a loose ball foul on Ighodaro.

An incredulous Oso Ighodaro gestured at Dickinson while looking at the official. It was Ighodaro's way of saying Dickinson initiated the contact on the play. That kind of antic seemed to get on Samuel L. Jackson's nerves.

To make matters worse, McCullar talked smack with Marquette head coach Shaka Smart after his triple. That set off a commotion between the two teams. Officials slapped both squads with technical fouls.

Despite Hunter Dickinson's reputation as a flopper, he remains one of the best centers in college basketball.

Dickinson became the first player who recorded a 20-20 game against Kentucky basketball in 25 years. His performance served notice to Purdue's Zach Edey the national player of the year award could come down to the two dominant big men.