Hunter Dickinson had a monster game for Kansas basketball against Kentucky as he dropped 27 points and grabbed 21 rebounds.

The Kansas basketball team came into the season ranked #1 in the country, and they have lived up to the hype so far. The Jayhawks are always one of the top teams in college basketball, and it's looking like that isn't going to change this season. Kansas had their first big test of the season on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic against Kentucky basketball, and it was a thriller. The Wildcats led by as many as 14 in the second half, but the Jayhawks stormed back and erased a late six-point deficit to come out on top 89-84. It was a big win, and Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson had a monster performance.

Hunter Dickinson is a big reason why expectations are so high for Kansas basketball this season. This team was already going to be loaded with talent this year, but the addition of Dickinson brings the squad to another level. He is one of the best players in college basketball, and he showed it on Tuesday.

Dickinson put up 27 points and 21 rebounds for the Jayhawks in the big win against Kentucky on Tuesday. He is the first player in 25 years to score 20 points and grab 20 rebounds against the Wildcats, according to a tweet from ESPN. What a game from Dickinson, and what a win for Kansas.

With the victory, Kansas is now 3-0 on the season, and they will be tested again next week in the Maui Invitational as that bracket is loaded with good teams. If Dickinson continues to play the way he did in their first three games, the Jayhawks should keep winning basketball games.