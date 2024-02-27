Former Kansas basketball player Scot Pollard is recovering well from having heart surgery, his wife says on social media. Dawn Pollard shared video of her husband walking in the hospital following a heart transplant.
The video showed Scot Pollard walking in a hospital gown without any help through a hallway. Dawn Pollard revealed that her husband was regaining his strength following the operation.
“His remaining wires were removed, he’s off all IV meds & did 3 laps without a walker!” Dawn Pollard said.
Scot Pollard played for Kansas basketball from 1993-1997, helping the team go to the NCAA tournament each year. The center then played for five NBA franchises after his time in college, winning an NBA title in 2008 as a member of the Boston Celtics. He also played for the Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons in a career that spanned more than a decade. He was drafted in the first round of the 1997 NBA draft by Detroit.
The former Kansas basketball player revealed in January he needed a heart transplant, due to contracting a virus. The virus had damaged his heart, per NBC News. Kansas basketball fans are surely happy that Scot Pollard was able find a donor and get the medical help he needed. The big man recently celebrated his 49th birthday, giving him another reason to celebrate his recovery.
Following his time in the league, Scot Pollard became a reality TV star. He appeared on the show Survivor in 2016. Scot also did some work in television broadcasting after he retired from the NBA.