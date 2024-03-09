Kansas basketball is about to return to the NCAA tournament for the 34th year in a row. The Jayhawks have struggled more this season than in recent memory, but remain one of the most consistently strong teams in the country. The team has a 22-8 record at the time of writing, and is trying to reach the NCAA Final Four for the second time in the last three years. There's a pathway for them to do exactly that this season.
KANSAS REBOUNDING PROWESS
Kansas basketball has one of the best rebounders in the country this season, in Hunter Dickinson. The Michigan transfer is averaging 11 rebounds a game, to go with an 18 point scoring average. He leads the Big 12 in both scoring and rebounding, and Kansas must use that to their advantage to move forward in the NCAA tournament.
The dream scenario for this team is to get to play against teams that can't match up to Dickinson's size. The big man is 7-foot-2, and 260 pounds. His presence in the paint is paying dividends for Kansas, as the team is second in the Big 12 conference in opponent rebounds. Only Baylor does a better job than Kansas in the Big 12 at stopping opposing teams from getting to the glass. The Jayhawks are giving up an average of 32.8 rebounds a game, and that's a mark to watch closely as the NCAA tournament begins. Kansas must continue to flex their rebounding muscles to get far in the tournament, and they certainly can if they get the right matchups. Those are mostly going to be teams that don't have a 7-footer roaming the floor.
NO BIG 12 SCHOOLS EARLY ON
Kansas basketball has lost more games in the Big 12 conference this season than in the last 34 years. The last time the Jayhawks lost 7 conference games, Roy Williams was coaching the team in the Big Eight Conference. The Jayhawks have struggled against several conference teams, and a dream scenario for the squad is to not have to play any team in the first few rounds that they know too well.
If Kansas does have to play a Big 12 team in the tournament, it would be a better scenario for them to have plenty of time to prepare for the game. A quick turnaround in a Round of 32 game or Elite Eight matchup gives Kansas less time to get ready for a team that has done well against them, like Texas Tech or Baylor. Kansas' dream March Madness scenario would be not to have to play any other Big 12 team in March Madness. That may prove to be difficult, as the league is expected to have around 10 of its 14 teams going to the Big Dance.
WINNING THE TURNOVER BATTLE
Kansas basketball has an ace in the hole when it comes to how it has played this season. This team is unselfish. Kansas leads the Big 12 Conference in assists, as well as assist to turnover ratio, per conference stats. The Jayhawks are averaging 17.6 assists per game. The team's assist to turnover ratio is 1.64.
The key to a dream March Madness bracket scenario is for Kansas to show those strengths. If the team can turn teams over and pass the ball effectively, it will certainly do well in the tournament. Kansas must control the ball with each possession, and rely on their passing to lift them up over other teams. It helps that this team has some experience, with Hunter Dickinson, Kevin McCullar Jr. and DaJuan Harris in the lineup. All three players have experience and played in a lot of games. Kansas basketball will do well if they go up against teams that don't have as much experience in the Big Dance.
Kansas basketball is playing Houston Saturday in the team's final regular season game. The Big 12 tournament in Kansas City starts on March 12. Time will tell if this team has what it takes to go far in the NCAA tournament.