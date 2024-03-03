The Kansas basketball team fell on the road to Baylor basketball on Saturday, and the Jayhawks fell to 9-7 in Big 12 conference play with the loss. Those seven losses are the most that Kansas has surrendered under head coach Bill Self ever, and it is the most he has ever had in his entire coaching career. The Jayhawks have no chance to win the Big 12 regular season title now as they have just two games remaining in the regular season.
Kansas basketball has struggled mightily away from home this season, and those struggles continued on Saturday. The Jayhawks hung around for awhile and even had a lead in the second half, but Baylor pulled away and grew their lead to double digits. The Bears ended up winning 72-64, but Bill Self was actually feeling okay after the defeat.
“I’m certainly less discouraged today than some of the other losses we’ve had where I felt like that we just let them get away from us or whatever,” Self said, according to an article from The Topeka Capital-Journal. “We played to the end, and we had a lot of guys play a lot of minutes and they hung in there.”
It's not often that you hear Self make a comment like that after a loss, but it's good that he isn't too worried about the loss. One of those players that played hard to the end was Kevin McCullar Jr. McCullar Jr. was recently out with an injury, and while Self is happy he is back, he knows that a better version of him is out there.
“I thought Kevin did really well, considering he’s been out,” Self said on the Jayhawk Radio Network after the game. “And that’s going to help us a lot, but Kevin wasn’t himself today. I mean, there’s a much better version of Kevin that’s still left to come. So — but he did really well today. But, we just didn’t get it done.”
Kansas basketball now has just two games remaining in the regular season as they will take on Kansas State at home and Houston on the road. They play the Wildcats on Tuesday, and that will be their senior night.
“We’ll figure something out, but I do want all those kids honored,” Self said. “Even if they don’t speak after the game, we’ll give them an opportunity to be introduced with their families and get some flowers and go out there and be recognized.”
The end of the season is going to be interesting for Kansas. The Jayhawks are typically a good postseason team, but this hasn't been their best season. They will certainly need some guys to step up down the stretch.