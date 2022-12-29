By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Kansas Jayhawks star quarterback Jalon Daniels was like a one-man wrecking crew in Wednesday night’s matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the 2022 Liberty Bowl. Daniels played like a man possessed against the Hogs, as the Kansas football signal-caller relentlessly torched Arkansas’ stop unit, albeit in a 55-53 triple-overtime loss.

In the process, Jalon Daniels also pulled off an accomplishment never before seen in a bowl game in FBS history, according to OptaSTATS.

Jalon Daniels of @KU_Football is the first player in FBS history to have 500+ passing yards, 5+ TD passes and a rushing TD in a bowl game.

All told, Daniels finished the game with 544 passing yards and five touchdowns against two interceptions on 37 of 55 completions. He also had 21 rushing yards and a touchdown score on 14 carries.

Kansas football’s offense was one of the best in the Big 12 in the 2022 college football season, but it’s mostly propelled by the Jayhawks’ ground attack. Against the Razorbacks, though, Kansas football went pass-heavy, as the Jayhawks tried to erase a huge Arkansas lead, which zoomed to a 17-point advantage at the end of the first quarter. The Jayhawks trailed Arkansas by 18 points at the start of the fourth quarter, but Daniels and Kansas football refused to surrender, scoring 18 unanswered points in the period to force overtime.

Daniels passed for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including one with less than 45 seconds left in regulation that paved the way for a successful game-tying two-point conversion.

While the Jayhawks ultimately fell short of their goal to win the Liberty Bowl, Kansas football still concluded its 2022 season with six wins — the most the program has had in a year since 2008.