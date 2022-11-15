Published November 15, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Arkansas Razorbacks are not living up to the expectations in the 2022 college football season. Arkansas football still has just five wins. The Razorbacks failed to recover from an embarrassing 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames at home on Nov. 5, as Sam Pittman and his team fell short of taking down No. 7 LSU Tigers last Saturday in a 13-10 defeat in Fayetteville.

Arkansas football needs one more win to become bowl eligible and reaching that goal this week is going to be easier said than done, as the Ole Miss Rebels are coming to town on Saturday. But for Pittman, there should be no time for the Razorbacks to sulk about the season they’re having and believes that his team is ready to take on Lane Kiffin’s squad.

Via Andrew Hutchinson of Best of Arkansas Sports:

“Did we go faster than even what I thought we would last year? Probably,” Pittman said. “But I was happy with it. We’re disappointed with where we are, but we can wallow in (it) or we can get bowl eligible. I think you saw Saturday that our team wants to go to postseason play, and I think you’ll see it again Saturday.”

The Razorbacks were able to play in a bowl game in 2021, appearing in the Outback Bowl where they defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 24-10. Arkansas football concluded that season with nine wins, which the Razorbacks can still match provided that they win out the remaining two games on their schedule in addition to the potential bowl game they are after.