Kansas football coach Lance Leipold doesn't seem to be going anywhere.

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold seems to be staying in Lawrence. The head man at Kansas sent a message on social media, indicating he's staying at the Big 12 school and not going to Washington or any other job.

“The guys come back to campus tomorrow. Can’t wait to get back to work with them in ‘24!!” Leipold said. “Rock Chalk!!”

Leipold had been a target for Washington football as the school tries to find a new leader following Kalen DeBoer's departure for Alabama. Leipold has had great success at Kansas, taking the worst football program in the Big 12 and turning it into a winner once again. The coach is 17-21 at the school after three seasons, but the team improved every year under Leipold. After winning just two games two years ago, the school won 9 games in 2023, including a Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory over UNLV.

Leipold is expected to have a solid foundation for the 2024 season, as quarterback Jalon Daniels is expected to return for the Jayhawks. Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC, and Kansas football is one of the programs expected to fill the void at the top of the league. Texas won the Big 12 in 2023, and lost in a College Football Playoff semi-final game to Washington.

Washington is leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. The school is dealing with some major losses as head coach Kalen DeBoer is bringing several assistants with him to Tuscaloosa, including offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is also leaving for the NFL after using up all his eligibility.