Jason Bean put up some big numbers for Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

The Kansas football team finished off their 2023 season on Tuesday night in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against UNLV football. The game ended up being an absolute shootout, and it was a terrific matchup. The Jayhawks ended up winning the game 49-36 to pick up win #9 on the season, and Kansas quarterback Jason Bean put up a historic performance. He made numerous big plays through the air for the Jayhawks, and he helped will his team to a big bowl game victory.

Jason Bean was on fire for Kansas football in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. He finished the game 19-28 through the air for 449 yards and six touchdown passes. He did throw three interceptions, but the Jayhawks got the win, and that's really all that matters.

Bean put up some special stats in the game, and he became the first FBS QB to throw for 425+ yards and 6+ touchdowns in their final college game since Patrick Mahomes did it in his final game for Texas Tech against Baylor back in November of 2016, according to a tweet from Opta Stats. That is some pretty solid company for Bean to be in.

What a way for Bean to end his Kansas career, and what a way for the Jayhawks to end their season. Kansas ended up winning the game comfortably, but that game was an absolute thriller. After trailing 28-7 late in the first half, UNLV stormed back into the game due to penalties and turnovers, and less than five minutes after trailing by 21 points, they had cut the deficit to four, and then they immediately got an interception in Kansas territory and had a chance to take a lead.

The Jayhawks started to turn things back up from that point on, and the Rebels couldn't quite keep up after the game turned into a shootout. Bean was too much for the UNLV defense, and Kansas ended up finishing their season on a major high note.

What a season for Bean and Kansas. This program was one of the college football laughing stocks before Lance Leipold took over, and now they are a nine-win team. He is doing a terrific job with the Jayhawks, and this was a phenomenal season.