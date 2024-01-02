Some Texas football fans weren't happy with Steve Sarkisian following the Sugar Bowl loss

Texas football fans may love head coach Steve Sarkisian for his turnaround of the Longhorns program in the past years. However, coming off a College Football Playoff semifinal loss, emotions are definitely running high, at least for some fans.

On New Year's Day, Texas football just fell in a close Sugar Bowl matchup against Washington football.

With 2:40 left in the final period, Washington held on to a comfortable nine-point lead. However, Texas football wasn't going down just yet. With just over a minute remaining, Texas managed a field goal courtesy of Bert Auburn, cutting the lead down to six, 37-31.

After Washington football running back Dillon Johnson suffered an injury, Texas football had one more chance to change the outcome of the game with 45 seconds left. The Longhorns managed to push the ball to the 12-yard line. However, their final attempt at a touchdown was incomplete, giving the game to the Huskies.

Texas football fans go scorched-earth on Sarkisian after loss

After the matchup, some fans weren't happy with Sarkisian's efforts down the stretch.

Steve Sarkisian trying to call plays in that last 15 seconds: pic.twitter.com/PglA50QgsV — chad (@willraftus) January 2, 2024

Steve Sarkisian with the game on the line pic.twitter.com/DMKsecbtar — Cal (11-2) 🌲 (@dawginhim) January 2, 2024

Steve Sarkisian calling plays in critical moments that aren’t pre-scripted pic.twitter.com/OqkqFxIx11 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 2, 2024

One user even compared Sarkisian to Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, a reference to the latter's sub-par tenure as the New England Patriots offensive play-caller back in 2022.

Steve Sarkisian calling plays in critical moments: pic.twitter.com/HoHwp4eoGv — Hairy Poppins (@Lucchesse29) January 2, 2024

Another user referenced New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Peter Carmichael Jr. which, (regardless of Carmichael's past accolades with the Saints), doesn't seem like a compliment at all considering New Orleans' recent struggles.

Steve Sarkisian in the last 15 seconds pic.twitter.com/A8KKUbyIrJ — mclarensyria (@mclaren_syria) January 2, 2024

While the New Year's Day frustrations are fresh, it may be easy for some fans to forget what Steve Sarkisian has accomplished with the Longhorns. However, once the emotions die down, Texas football fans will surely get a grip and start remembering how the veteran coach turned a 5-7 team two years ago into the contender they are today.