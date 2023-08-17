The transfer portal has changed the college basketball landscape forever. For good or for bad, college basketball will never be the same again. What it has done, is given players a little bit more freedom to move around and find the right situation for them. It has helped teams reload in anticipation of the coming season. For a team like the Kansas State Wildcats, coming off a strong NCAA Tournament run, being able to add key players in the transfer portal is crucial. Kansas State did just that this week with the late addition of former Samford guard Ques Glover as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

https://x.com/jonrothstein/status/1691525812128825344?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

The Kansas State Wildcats were in the market for a guard, especially one who could potentially replace Markquis Nowell, and they found one in Ques Glover. Glover began his college career at Florida in the SEC where he ended up playing for two seasons. He then transferred to Samford where he ended up having the best seasons of his college career so far.

Glover will be joining Kansas State as a grad transfer entering his final season of college basketball eligibility. Last year, he suited up in 19 games for Samford, including 18 starts. He averaged 14.7 points per game, 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists with splits of 48 percent shooting from the field, 37.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The year before, Glover averaged a career-best 19.2 points per game. He had originally committed to BYU but withdrew his commitment and ended up at Kansas State instead.