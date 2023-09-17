It was a strong 2023-24 season for the Kansas State Wildcats men's basketball team. Under first year head coach Jerome Tang, they finished with a winning record of 26-10 and 11-7 in Big 12 Conference play. They ended up losing to TCU in the first round of the Big 12 Conference Tournament, but they came into the NCAA Tournament as a No.3 seed and made a run to the Elite Eight before falling to Cinderella Florida Atlantic. With star point guard Markquis Nowell off to the NBA, the Wildcats will the returning roster to step up as a collective. They got major transfer portal news this week when Providence forward Will McNair Jr. announced he would be committing to Kansas State as per Will Tipton of On3 News.

NEWS: Providence grad transfer Will McNair Jr. has committed to Kansas State, per source. Played last season at Mississippi State and the three seasons before at New Mexico State. https://t.co/uKljYmePrF pic.twitter.com/ulzrOt7Ln4 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 15, 2023

Will McNair entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer before committing to Kansas State. As a grad transfer, he is immediately eligible for the Wildcats for the 2023-24 season. He would have been a two-time transfer having used his one-time immediate transfer eligibility already.

McNair began his college basketball career at New Mexico State where he played for three seasons. After his junior year in 2021-22, he entered the transfer portal and committed to Providence. He became a key rotation player for the Friars during the 2022-23 season.

Last year, McNair averaged 3.3 points and 3.3 rebounds with splits of 45.2 percent shooting from the field and 57.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line. McNair was a starter last season for Providence, but he will most likely come off the bench for Kansas State while providing key depth in the frontcourt.