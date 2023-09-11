The college football season is now in full swing as we are entering the third official week of the season this weekend. There's already beginning to be some separation shown, although it's still relatively too early to tell who or what some teams really are as they have yet to face any true tests. The AP top 25 is bound to change numerous times until we finally get to the College Football Playoff poll at the end of October. Still, it's time to look at who are some of the criminally underrated teams, like Kansas State football, in college football heading into Week 3.

Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State football is coming off of a Big 12 Championship victory last season, after they upset national championship runner-up TCU in the conference title game. The Wildcats finished their season with a 10-4 record, where all of their losses came off quality opponents. Three of those were regular season losses by 10 points or less, where their final loss was to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl by 25. Their first real test this season will be at Missouri this weekend, an SEC opponent, where they'll hope to go 3-0 before beginning their Big 12 schedule against UCF the following week. They're currently ranked 15th in the AP poll, but a win against the Tigers, also 2-0, could bump them a spot up. They're a real contender in the Big 12 again this season.

Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes football team was 5-7 last season. One of those seven losses was to Middle Tennessee State, possibly the most embarrassing loss in school history. The AP poll voters were right not to rank the Hurricanes heading into the 2023 season, even if the Miami roster was almost totally revamped, either through the transfer portal or natural recruiting. The Hurricanes are 2-0 so far, not letting a less talented team like Miami (OH) beat them in Week 1 and more so putting almost 50 on Texas A&M last weekend in a Week 2 victory. This team looks much more improved under Cristobal in year two, particularly at the offensive line and quarterback position. After throwing for five touchdowns against the Aggies, Tyler Van Dyke looks back to form. The Hurricanes are now ranked for the first time this season, currently at 22, but that could just be the beginning.

Duke Blue Devils

Did no one see what the Blue Devils football team did to Clemson in Week 1? It almost looked as if Duke football had switched jerseys with Clemson right before the game started. Duke beat the Tigers by three touchdowns in what may be one of the biggest upsets of the season, possibly sending both teams in different trajectories. Don't forget that Duke is coming off a nine-win season last year as well. Mike Elko has proven he's a heck of a head coach and may be earning his way to a bigger job should he get Duke to another season like last year. They're currently ranked 21st in the AP poll. If somehow they could pull another upset over Notre Dame in a couple weeks, they'll get a major bump in the rankings.

Washington State Cougars

Washington State is coming off an impressive win against a revamped Luke Fickell led Wisconsin team. It's evident that the Fickell era of Badger football will take a little while, especially transitioning to a new offensive scheme after years of run-heavy football. However, it can't be overlooked at what the Cougars were able to accomplish in last weekend's game. For the Cougars, ranked 23rd in the country currently, they have five more ranked opponents on their schedule. So, needless to say, they have a tough road ahead for the rest of the season. The way they controlled most of the game against Wisconsin was impressive, though, even if they did allow the Badgers to make a comeback in the end. For those that have Washington State football on the schedule — they shouldn't be looked over.