The Alabama football program had a disappointing game against Texas on Saturday, losing 34-24 at home, and Alabama will have to bounce back on the road against South Florida this week to get back on track before the Crimson Tide's first conference game against Ole Miss. Alabama football coach Nick Saban spoke about why he believes his team will bounce back after the disappointing loss to Texas.

“I think our players, with the kind of character and attitude we've shown as a team, I think they'll respond in the right way,” Saban said, via Chase Goodbread of Crimson Cover.

Saban's Crimson Tide came into the season with questions at the quarterback position. Jalen Milroe won the job to start the year over Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson, and Milroe's performance against Texas raised some concerns. Jalen Milroe threw two interceptions against Texas, with one of them setting up the Longhorns in the red zone, leading to a touchdown.

It is not impossible that the Crimson Tide still make it to the College Football Playoff this season, but the margin for error is much thinner now after the loss to Texas. It will likely require Alabama getting back to the SEC championship game and winning it.

While Alabama should be expected to win against South Florida, there will be big tests down the stretch in the SEC conference, as there always is, and winning the SEC championship likely would have to come against a top program like Georgia. It will be interesting to see Milroe's performance over the next few games, and if Tyler Buchner or Ty Simpson get chances to play.