By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Kansas State football is gearing up to face Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday. The Wildcats will be in for a challenge against a talented Crimson Tide team. However, defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah dropped a brutally honest take on Kansas State’s mindset prior to the affair, per Kellis Robinett of The Wichita Eagle.

“We’re always going to be an underdog,” he said. “I saw the other day we only had three four-star recruits on the team, zero five-stars and a lot of three-stars. We were the lowest in the Big 12 with star players. This whole season we had the underdog attitude, but we know our guys get ready to play. We don’t care about stars or anything. We’re just ready to roll.”

Alabama finished with a 10-2 record while Kansas State football had a 10-3 mark on the season. The Crimson Tide are listed as fairly convincing favorites for the game.

It will be interesting to see how focused Alabama is on this contest. They are a program that plays for national championships, so their primary concern may be landing top recruits for next year. With that being said, Nick Saban previously said that Alabama is taking a “serious approach” into this matchup with Kansas State football.

“I was really impressed with the attitude that the players came back with today. Everybody seems to be taking a serious approach,” Saban said, via Charlie Potter.

The Wildcats will do everything in their power to upset the Crimson Tide in the Sugar Bowl.