By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

For Alabama football, anything less than a spot in the CFP Playoff is a disappointment. Unfortunately, that’s the case in 2022 as the Tide are preparing for the Sugar Bowl on December 31st against Kansas State after a 10-2 season. On Friday, Nick Saban talked to the media, however, and revealed that his team is taking this game very seriously as they look to finish the campaign on a high note.

Via Charlie Potter:

“I was really impressed with the attitude that the players came back with today. Everybody seems to be taking a serious approach.”

The Crimson Tide are so used to competing for a National Championship. They’ve appeared in the Playoff in seven of the last eight years, so this is definitely an adjustment for them. Nevertheless, it’s still a chance to win one of the more prestigious bowl games around.

Bryce Young and Will Anderson, who are surefire first-round picks in April, also decided to play in the game, which really impressed Nick Saban. Per James Benedetto:

“I think Will and Bryce coming back to play the game speaks volumes of the kind of culture that we have in the program,” Saban said.

That’s definitely true. A lot of draft prospects have already opted out of bowl games in order to prepare for the draft. Young and Anderson? They want to go out on top with Alabama. It just goes to show what Saban has built in Tuscaloosa.

The Sugar Bowl will be held on New Year’s Day at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.