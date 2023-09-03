Whatever Will Howard and the Kansas State Wildcats wanted in their Saturday meeting with the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks, they easily got it. Howard even had an incredible scoring trifecta in the contest, as he passed, rushed, and received a touchdown in Kansas State football's 45-0 drubbing of the Redhawks.

“QB Will Howard had Pass, Rush and Rec TD vs SE Missouri State today. He's the 6th player in Big 12 history to do all of that in one game. Howard did it in the 1st half, ” ESPN Stats & Info shared. “The last Big 12 player to do this in 1 game? Jalen Hurts with Oklahoma in 2019,” ESPN said in a follow-up post.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kansas State football was the huge favorite to win against Southeast Missouri, but perhaps even some Wildcats fans were surprised to see how easy the game was for their team, particularly to Howard, who finished with 297 passing yards and two touchdowns on 18-of-26 completions. Howard threw an interception, though, that can be easily forgotten considering his wild performance. Nevertheless, that error will serve as a reminder for Howard to take better care of the ball, especially with harder games ahead for Kansas State football.

Howard is in his first season as a full-blown starter for Kansas State, but he took over the gig in the middle of the 2022 college football season. He grabbed attention with his performance in the Wildcats' stunning upset victories over the likes of the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in the Big 12 championship game.

Howard and the Wildcats will not turn their attention to their next game against the Troy Trojans at home on Sep. 9.