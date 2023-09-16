During Saturday's early slate of college football games, the Big 12 clashed with the SEC when the No.15, 3.5 point favorites Kansas State Wildcats took on Missouri Tigers and lost. Unlikely hero, Missouri football kicker Harrison Mevis, drilled an SEC record-breaking 61-yard walk-off field goal to improve Mizzou to 3-0 on the season which sent fans crazy.

Immediately after the kick, fans spilled out of the stands and rushed the field, hoping for a chance to celebrate with Mevis and the rest of the team. College football social media was going equally crazy as seemingly everyone had something to say about Missouri football's big win.

#Mizzou walks it off with 61-yard Harrison Mevis field goal, the second longest in Mizzou history. pic.twitter.com/aJwoshAZ3R — Adam Ryerson (@AdamRyerson_) September 16, 2023

On X, the platform previously known as Twitter, fans were frantically posting about the incredible display of football they had just seen. “That was an incredible way to win a football game for Missouri,” one fan said.

Another boldly proclaimed, “Mevis wears #92 and is listed as 5'11” 243 [lb]. We have awarded this kick [five] billion points.” Some fans are even speculating that knocking down #15 ranked Kansas is the push Missouri needs to finally be ranked themselves.

Veteran NFL personality Booger McFarland also had some congratulatory–although borderline NSFW–words for Mevis. Following the kick, McFarland advised Mevis: “Tonight, young man, keep your clothes on,” implying that he believes Mevis is about to be quite popular on the Missouri campus.

If the online reaction, as well as the Missouri football fans' storming of the field, is any indication, McFarland's implication that Harrison Mevis is about to be the most important person on Missouri's campus is well within the realm of possibility.