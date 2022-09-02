Entertainment
Kanye West shouts out fellow Kardashian ‘cum donors’ Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott on IG
There really is no one in the world like Kanye West. Well, he does share one glaring similarity with NBA big man Tristan Thompson and big-time rapper Travis Scott, and West wasn’t shy about hilariously broadcasting this to the world.
In his own words, West sees himself as a fellow “cum donor” just like Thompson and Scott. The rap legend shared his rather contentious insight on Instagram:
For those that require context, all three men have been involved with a Kardashian sibling. Kanye West has four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Travis Scott, on the other hand, also shares a child with Kylie Jenner. Finally, Thompson has had a very high-profile on-again, off-again relationship with Khloe Kardashian. The couple has a daughter together, and they recently announced that they’re expecting a second child via a surrogate pregnancy.
Another thing that these three have in common is that they are now no longer in a relationship with their respective Kardashian sibling. Although, Thompson’s current standing with Khloe is a bit questionable considering how they’re having a baby together.
For good measure, Kanye West even posted a screenshot of his google search for the term “sperm donor” in his post. This obviously references how he, Scott, and Thompson have all provided their semen to conceive a child with one of the Kardashian sisters. He also said that they’re all “in this together.” I wonder if they have some sort of members-only club for this.