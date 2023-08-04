The Former President of the United States Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty after being indicted on four criminal counts by a grand jury on Tuesday (Aug. 1). The grand jury is investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot as well as other possible efforts Trump may be involved in about the overturn of the 2020 presidential election. Trump appeared before Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse, NBC reports. The hearing began at 4:15 p.m. ET and lasted less than 30 minutes.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all four counts with which he was charged: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who led the investigation, spoke at a press conference following the announcement of his indictment.

“The attack on our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy,” Smith recounted per PEOPLE. “As described in the indictment, it was fueled by lies. Lies by the defendant.”

He also praised the officers who risked their safety to ensure those inside were kept safe. “They did not just defend a building … they put their lives on the line to defend who we are as a country and as a people.”

Prior to the indictment release, Trump attacked Smith on social media, primarily through his Truth Social account.

“I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M. Why didn’t they do this 2.5 years ago? Why did they wait so long? Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct!” he wrote.

The Jan. 6 riot occurred in 2021 after President Joe Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 United States Presidential election. A mob of Trump supporters attacked the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. Five people died in connection with the riot, and hundreds were injured. The attack caused approximately $1.5 million worth of damage to the U.S. Capitol building.

The next court date for Trump will be held on Aug. 28.