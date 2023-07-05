Kate Middleton and Prince William got schooled in cake with the Great British Baking Show finalist Alice Fevronia. The Prince and Princess of Wales stopped by to celebrate the 75th anniversary of U.K.'s publicly funded National Health Service (NHS). They helped out at the Big Tea Party hosted by NHS Charities Together.

Kate Middleton and Prince William, both 41, added some finishing touches to Fevronia's tiered cake and cupcakes for the event. Middleton had the honor of adding the topper to the main cake, but made sure to ask the Great British Baking Show finalist many questions along the way

“The princess was actually asking a lot of baking tips like ‘How did you get the buttercream so smooth?' ” Fevronia told People. “She mentioned that she'd been up quite late on a couple of occasions trying to decorate the kids' birthday cakes.”

The Princess also wanted to know “about how to get the sides of the cake straight and smooth,” said Fevronia. “I used to be a teacher, so I went into teacher mode. I was like, ‘Right, this is what you need to do.'”

“That was quite cool that I got to sort of give her some tips!” she said.

“The prince’s piping skills were less good than the princess’s, shall we say,” she said of William's attempts to decorate. “They were just really fun. They were just having a fun time.”

NHS Charities Together provides mental health support to NHS employees. The party for staffers and former patients was held in the wellbeing garden of a London hospital. While the NHS provides free care at the point of need, they also rely on local charities to help fill gaps in the system and give further support to hospitals and medical centers.