Why are the children of Kate Middleton and Prince William lucky, you ask? Is it their access to world class education? The massive amounts of wealth they’ll have without even knowing what to do with it? No, none of those things according to Kate’s brother James Middleton. It’s the fact they have a dog, per People.

Kate’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, know what it’s like to have a dog, thanks to their uncle James. Lupo and Orla, the family’s past and present dogs, have all been from James’ dogs’ litter. Orla is a Celtic name that means golden princess, fitting for the royal canine. She joined the family shortly before their dog Lupo died late in the year in 2020.

Apparently, James is really excited that they’ll experience a dog. “I’m really pleased that they are able to enjoy and have the benefit of a dog in their lives,” he said. “I see them being lucky that they have a dog in their life.”

He believes the children to be lucky because he wasn’t able to have a dog until he was in his teens. He would “write letters to [his] parents to try to convince them to let [him] have one.” After being worn down, they eventually welcomed a golden retriever named Tilly into the family.

“I found a lot of solace in my dog, Tilly, particularly when I was a young teenager,” he said. “She knew all of my secrets at the time — who I fancied and all of those little tricky parts that come with growing up that I never told anybody.”