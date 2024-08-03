We're truly in a golden age — pun intended — of American female athletes competing in the Summer Olympics. It was earlier this week when Simone Biles won three Gold Medals as a part of the USA Gymnastics team, cementing herself as arguably the greatest gymnastics performer of all-time. But there is no “arguably” when it comes to Katie Ledecky. She is the greatest female swimmer in the history of the Summer Olympics, and her performance in the 800m freestyle was proof of that.

Katie Ledecky edged out worthy Australian challenge Ariarne Titmus to capture Gold in Paris, and what makes the victory even sweeter is that it's Ledecky's fourth time winning this event at the Summer Games, making her only the sixth athlete ever — and the first woman — to win Gold in the same event in four consecutive Olympics. She won her first Gold Medal in the 800m freestyle when she was only 15 years old, making her Olympics debut in London.

In addition to four Gold Medals in the 800m freestyle event, Ledecky has also won Olympic Gold medals throughout her career in the 1500m freestyle (2016, 2020 and 2024), the 400m freestyle (2016), and as a part of the 4 x 200m freestyle relay (2016).

Of course, this only looks at Ledecky's success at the Olympics. Her dominance over the sport has extended to every major swimming event over the last twelve years. Ledecky has set and broken her own world records in the 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle events numerous times over the course of her career, and remains the record-holder in both the 800m and 1500m.

Ledecky may be a seasoned vet, but she's only 27 years old. What a sweet send-off it would be if Ledecky competed in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and could swim off into the sunset in her home country.