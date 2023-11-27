Keith Urban and his movie star wife Nicole Kidman that it was just going to be an ad, but it has turned into a cultural phenomenon.

Country music star Keith Urban said his wife movie star Nicole Kidman didn't think her AMC ad would turn into a “cultural moment,” during his appearance at Criss Angel's Talking Angels podcast.



“She did it because she loves movies, we love movies. And it was hard times for the theaters,” Urban began.

“So AMC asked her if she’d do an AMC commercial, and it was a no-brainer for her to be a part of that, never in a million years expecting that to be this cultural thing,” he continued.

In the ad, Kidman walks into an AMC Theater after it's been raining, and says, “We come to this place for magic.”

She sits down and continues, “We come to AMC Theatres to laugh, to cry, to care, because we need that, all of us. That indescribable feeling we get when the lights begin to dim and we go somewhere we’ve never been before — not just entertained but somehow reborn, together.”

The ad became such a big hit that people on social media recreated the ad, and some even dressed up as Nicole Kidman for Halloween.

The Academy-Award-winning actress told GQ in 2022 that she didn't “why it worked or why it's gone viral.”

#RELEASETHEKIDMANCUT

“But what I can tell you is that the reaction is a direct result of the amount of people going back to theaters to enjoy the movies. And that is exciting,” she added.

Kidman's now-famous line, “Somehow heartbreak feels good in a place like this,” has had a camp following. The line has spawned shirts and drag queens have created parody skits.

According to Buzzfeed, when AMC shortened the ad which cut out the “heartbreak” line, crowds booed. A comic even began a Change.org petition to bring back the line and trended the hashtag #RELEASETHEKIDMANCUT on X (formerly Twitter).

Due to this, AMC is planning a sequel to the ad, which is at the “very earliest stages of a creative process.”

Personally, I think if AMC is going to go ahead with a sequel, they should include the LGBTQ+ performers who made this ad go viral. Just as a suggestion.