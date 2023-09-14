The Saw franchise has taken a unique approach to promoting its upcoming tenth installment. They parodied the iconic AMC Theatres Nicole Kidman video in a since-deleted ad.

It opened with the iconic Saw character Billy the Puppet rolling through a puddle with his tricycle. He stares at the Lionsgate headquarters, which is illuminated in red. He wheels himself down the hall, as his various torture devices are seen aligned on the walls.

“We come to this place, for a reawakening,” the iconic Saw character says. “We come to the theaters, to scream, to beg, to play. That indescribable feeling when the lights flicker on and off.”

Billy is then seen watching various clips from the Saw movies, continuing his riff of Kidman's monologue. “Somehow, self-amputation feels good in a place like this,” he says.

He concludes, “Traps. They make movies better.”

This parody is an ode to AMC Theatres' Nicole Kidman “We Make Movies Better” video. They began playing it after the pandemic, and despite their best intentions, it came off as corny. Despite this, the video has become a pop culture phenomenon, with AMC Theatres even selling shirts with certain lines.

For as clever as it was, the parody was taken down. You can't blame AMC Theatres for not wanting this out there, but it was hilarious nonetheless.

Saw X is the tenth installment in the long-running franchise. Tobin Bell returns as John Kramer/Jigsaw, and Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, and Michael Beach star in the film.

Saw X will be released on September 29.