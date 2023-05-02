Sometimes, it’s good to just let a good thing be. But the age of sequels, prequels, and requels has manifested its way into the world of advertisements as the iconic Nicole Kidman-AMC Theaters ad got a massive sequel update from the theater chain’s CEO.

For background, anyone who has attended an AMC Theater over the past couple of years has surely seen the ad right before the film featuring Kidman going on about how “heartbreak feels good in a place like this.” What may have begun as a somewhat serious ode to moviegoers for supporting the theaters amidst and post the pandemic became an internet sensation — even AMC Theaters made a merchandise line out of it! — and the subject of parodies from SNL and Chucky.

To no one’s real surprise, it looks like AMC Theaters want to strike while the iron is hot and make a sequel (and here we thought only movie franchises were creatively bankrupt). Speaking to Variety, AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron spoke about a sequel to the iconic ad. “I’m not sure when we’re going to do it — this year or next year,” he said. “We’ll try to live up to your expectations when the time comes.”

Aside from being seen in the ad and its eventual sequel, Nicole Kidman will appear on the big screen later this year when she reprises her role of Atlanna in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. In recent years, Kidman has taken on a variety of roles including Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, Queen Gudrún in The Northman, and Robin in Roar for Apple TV+.