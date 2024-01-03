It seems moving to NYC has been very beneficial for the singer and host.

Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson opened up about her remarkable weight loss and mental health journey.

She discussed this in an in-depth interview with PEOPLE for their cover story.

Kelly Clarkson reveals how she's lost so much weight

Now that she's living in New York, she believes a lot of cardio has helped with her losing the pounds.

“Walking in the city is quite the workout,” she said. “And I'm really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”

On top of the walking, she has worked on her diet.

“I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn't. And 90 percent of the time, I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway,” the American Idol winner added. “I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the word!”

She's doing a lot better in her physical health and mental health since relocating her show from LA to NYC.

The host said, “We told NBC, ‘I'm not trying to sound ungrateful, I just can't stay here anymore for my mental health; for me and my kids.' They weren't doing well either. For the past few years, I'd just been showing up and smiling and doing what I'm supposed to do, but you can only compartmentalize so long until you break.”

It's great to hear Kelly Clarkson is caring for herself and her family on the East Coast.