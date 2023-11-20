Legendary country singer Garth Brooks opens up about his love for his wife Trisha Yearwood on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The best-selling recording artist met Yearwood in 1987 when they were both starting, according to People.

Eventually, they married in 2005, and it sounds like the marriage is going extremely well and life is good. Brooks paid tribute to her while on Clarkson's show.

The father of three suggested to the audience that he's a massive fan of her cooking to start things out with.

“Yeah, well, when you're married to one of the greatest cooks on the planet,” he said.

It goes beyond cooking, though. She's considered his “queen.” When discussing what's ahead, he said, “When it comes to the future, I think what you're just grateful for is just one more day, right? Of getting to do this.”

He added, “So I think that's it. What I'd love to say is the day I take my last breath on this planet, I'd love for my three girls to be around me, and I'd love for the queen to be around me.”

His daughters are with his ex-wife, Sandy Mahl, and not Yearwood.

“She makes it fun. She makes it really fun,” he tells Clarkson about his wife.

“It is amazing, though. It's such a beautiful love between the two of you, it is,” the host told him about their marriage.

Brooks said he wasn't tearing up, but he obviously was, as he became emotional.

Garth Brooks's new album, Time Traveler, is out now, according to ABC News.