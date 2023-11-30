Singer Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock divorce mentions her ex overcharged her for hosting gigs and more.

The divorce situation for Kelly Clarkson from her ex, Brandon Blackstock, gets wilder than ever when he overcharged her millions.

Blackstock was her manager, and legal documentation claims that he booked gigs and deals for Kelly, according to TMZ. These were for The Voice, Norwegian Cruise Line, Wayfiar, and Billboard Music Awards, for her as host.

Kelly Clarkson's ex overcharged her millions

The issue is her ex collected fees for booking the gigs, which he shouldn't have done since agents are supposed to lawfully secure roles — not managers.

The total amount from these fees racked up to $2,641,374, which isn't pocket change.

Their divorce has been a work in progress. Kelly filed back in 2020. They were married for seven years. It wasn't until March 2022 that the divorce was finalized.

As for the divorce, Kelly pays $45K a month in child support for their two kids, who are 9 and 7. Plus, Brandon receives $115K a month in spousal support. Lucky for the pop singer, in January 2024, that support for her ex ends.

Blackstock has worked as a talent manager with clients like Blake Shelton. Additionally, he was a cattle rancher, according to Life and Style.

TMZ reported that their Montana ranch will remain Clarkson's. A judge ruled that, via the prenup, whatever she bought with her money was hers. Blackstock argued that the ranch was a mutual asset, and he wanted to stay living there.

Sounds like Kelly Clarkson has the upper hand in the divorce settlement. Despite some massive spousal support payments, it looks to be pretty favorable to her once the dust settles.