Diana Taurasi leads WNBA stars in the U.S. team for a Belgium pre-Olympic qualifier.

Five-time Olympian Diana Taurasi has been named as a key player for the USA Basketball team, set to compete in a pre-Olympic qualifying tournament in Belgium. Taurasi, known for her exceptional skills on the court, joins a roster of seasoned athletes, including seven former Olympians.

The team, which boasts a blend of experience and emerging talent, includes Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, Ariel Atkins, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young. Additionally, the roster is bolstered by the inclusion of 2022 World Cup champions Kahleah Copper, Sabrina Ionescu, and Alyssa Thomas.

Adding fresh energy to the lineup are Aliyah Boston and Rhyne Howard, both set to make their debut with the senior national team.

Notably absent from the team are A'ja Wilson, Brittney Griner and Chelsea Gray, who are unavailable for the Belgium tournament, which begins on Thursday.

The U.S. team, already qualified for the Olympics courtesy of their gold medal at the 2022 World Cup, is slated to start their campaign on Feb. 8 against host nation Belgium. With over 14,000 tickets sold, the game is expected to draw a large .

“We're expecting to go over there and be in a really tough environment,” coach Cheryl Reeve said, as reported by the Associated Press. “There'll be 14,000 people rooting against us. It's obviously a really good team as we open it, open the tournament. I'm hoping to experience that adversity in a way that helps prepare us for the next step.”

Reeve sees the upcoming tournament as an opportunity for the team to face some adversity, a crucial part of preparing for the Paris Olympics.

“It'll be illuminating as far as maybe what we need to do as a coaching staff. How we can better utilize players,” she said. “Those challenges are what we are looking forward to.”

The USA Basketball team will also play against Nigeria and Senegal during the tournament. The top two teams, excluding the already qualified Americans, will earn spots in the Paris Games. Concurrently, three other qualifying tournaments will take place in Brazil, China and Hungary, determining the complete 12-team field for the Olympics, with France already qualified as the host nation.

In preparation for the Olympics, the U.S. team will hold another training camp at the Final Four in Cleveland in April, followed by a gathering in Phoenix just before the Olympics.