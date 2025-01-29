As the Super Bowl halftime show approaches, Kendrick Lamar is making headlines not just for his performance but for his bold decision to include his Drake diss track, Not Like Us, in the setlist. Despite reported pressure from multiple sides to omit the song, Lamar appears determined to deliver an unfiltered show. The NFL recently teased the performance with a promo spot featuring the track, signaling that the Compton rapper isn’t backing down, per DigitalMusicNews.

Rumors swirled over the weekend that Drake’s legal team had urged the NFL to prevent Lamar from performing Not Like Us. The track, which has become a fan favorite, is at the center of an ongoing legal battle between Drake and Universal Music Group (UMG). Drake alleges that UMG orchestrated a campaign to promote Lamar’s diss track while tarnishing his reputation. What began as a petition in November has now escalated into a defamation lawsuit, with UMG dismissing Drake’s claims as “ridiculous.”

Lamar, however, seems unfazed by the drama. Since he isn’t directly involved in the lawsuit, he has no reason to avoid performing the song. Fans eagerly anticipate hearing the track live, and Lamar’s decision to include it in his setlist underscores his confidence and commitment to his craft.

A Halftime Show to Remember

The NFL’s recent promo for Lamar’s halftime performance, aired during the NFC Championship game, featured Not Like Us prominently. Fox broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt teased the show, saying, “59 Halftime show, catch Kendrick Lamar at the top of his game.” The inclusion of the diss track in the promo suggests that Lamar plans to make a statement on one of the world’s biggest stages.

Adding to the excitement, Lamar will share the stage with special guest SZA. The two artists, who collaborated on tracks like luther and gloria from Lamar’s latest album, GNX, are set to embark on the Grand National Tour in April. Their chemistry on stage promises to elevate the halftime show, making it a must-watch event.

A Fashionable Collaboration

Beyond the music, Lamar has partnered with designer Willy Chavarria to release a limited-edition apparel collection commemorating the halftime show. Chavarria, a fellow Californian, expressed admiration for Lamar’s artistry and social impact. “I absolutely love Kendrick’s message as a performer and his voice in society,” he said. Lamar has been a longtime supporter of Chavarria’s designs, wearing them during his Big Steppers Tour and beyond. The collection, set to drop on January 29, adds another layer of anticipation to the event.

Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show is shaping up to be more than just a performance; it’s a cultural moment. By including Not Like Us, he’s not only addressing his rivalry with Drake but also asserting his artistic freedom. With SZA by his side and a stylish collaboration with Chavarria, Lamar is poised to deliver a show that will be talked about long after the final whistle blows.