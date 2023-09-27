Kenny Pickett is the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The young NFLer is in his first full year of being a starter for the Steelers. The Steelers chose him with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which helped him build up a net worth of $6 million.

While he hasn't accomplished anything in the NFL yet, he received numerous accolades in college. He was ACC Offensive Player of the Year, ACC Athlete of the Year, and First-team All-American. His play on the field has been as consistent as his dating life, being with his current wife since 2021. His current relationship is the only dating history that we know. Kenny Pickett's wife is Amy Paternoster.

Who is Kenny Pickett's wife, Amy Paternoster?

Pickett and Amy Paternoster have been dating since 2019. They recently tied the knot on June 24, 2023.

Their relationship has been publicized in national media outlets such as PEOPLE magazine. Since their relationship is public, let's look at Amy Paternoster outside of her relationship with Kenny Pickett.

Amy Paternoster's background

Paternoster grew up in New Jersey near Pickett's hometown. She attended Princeton, where she was a soccer player. She graduated with honors, earning a bachelor's degree in economics and a certificate in finance. Before graduating, she was an intern at Goldman Sachs. She now works as a private equity associate at PNC Riverarch Capital in Pittsburgh.

Paternoster was no slouch in the athletic department. She was the New Jersey Girls Soccer Player of the Year in high school, the first person from her town to achieve the honor. She was an All-American selection and a member of the All-State First Team twice.

Kenny Pickett, Amy Paternoster's relationship

Pickett and Paternoster have known each other since they were young, growing up in New Jersey. As both became elite athletes in their sports, they frequented the same gym. They started training in the same gym when Amy was 10 and Kenny was 12. Due to spending so much time together, their friendship groups and acquaintances have meshed, making it easy to form a connection.

Despite knowing each other for so long, they did not officially become a couple until 2019. They went their separate ways for college but came home during a college break, met at a party, and hit it off. Pickett said, “I knew when I first started dating Amy that I wanted to marry her. Now that the day is here, it’s really special to spend the rest of your life with the person that means the world to you.”

The couple wed in front of family and friends in New Jersey on June 24, 2023. The celebration included 275 guests. “We’re super close with our friends who have been with us for our whole lives, so we wanted everyone there to celebrate,” Paternoster told PEOPLE. In addition to their family and friends being there, the Steelers chaplain, Kent Chevalier, officiated the wedding.

Kenny Pickett and Amy Paternoster's special connection

The couple has had a special connection since starting their relationship despite going to school in separate locations. Paternoster made sure to be there for some of Pickett's biggest moments. She made sure to post pictures at his Pitt senior day, his draft day, and often posted tributes to Pickett on special days.

On his draft day, Paternoster made a post saying, “Words cannot describe how proud I am of you, nor how happy I am to see all of your dreams come true. There is nobody more deserving of this! I can’t wait to see all of the amazing things you have yet to accomplish. Let’s go home!!!#steelernation #herewego”

The connection that Pickett and Paternoster share is undeniable. In an athlete's world, they need a solid support system at home, and Paternoster brings that to Pickett's life. She is also a successful woman in her own right and looks to continue her business career.

This is all we know about Kenny Pickett's wife, Amy Paternoster.