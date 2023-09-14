Kenny Pickett's net worth in 2023 is $6 million. The former University of Pittsburgh quarterback has been in the spotlight his entire career, contributing to his wealth as a 25-year-old. Let's look at Kenny Pickett's net worth in 2023.

Kenny Pickett's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $6 million

From dominating in college to getting drafted to the NFL, Kenny Pickett has been destined for a career in professional football. Kenny Pickett's net worth in 2023 is $6 million, according to CA Knowledge.

Pickett was born on June 6th, 1998, in Ocean Township, New Jersey. He attended Ocean Township High School, leading the team to the New Jersey state semifinal game as a junior. Pickett was only ranked as the No. 23 overall high school football player in the state by 247sports. He had a successful high school career statistically, throwing for 4,670 yards and 43 touchdowns, also adding 873 yards rushing with 17 touchdowns.

Pickett committed to Temple University but eventually switched to the University of Pittsburgh.

Kenny Pickett's college career

Pickett was a backup at Pittsburgh as a freshman until the final game when he started against the Miami Hurricanes, the No. 2 team in the nation. Pickett led the Panthers to an upset victory, cementing himself as the 2018 starter. He started all 14 games for Pitt in 2018, throwing for 1,969 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. Most of the sophomore's success came in the standings, leading the school to its first-ever ACC Coastal Division Championship.

A scheme change in 2019 caused Pitt to throw the ball more, giving Pickett a huge uptick in statistics. He thew for 3,098 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Pickett's stats remained stagnant for most of his college career until the COVID-19 pandemic gave him an extra year of eligibility for 2021.

Pickett transformed into one of the best prospects in the country in 2021, setting school and career records along the way. He threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns, was named a first-team All-American and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting. Pittsburgh won the ACC Championship and finished the season 11-2 in games Pickett played. He was the ACC Athlete of the Year across all sports.

Kenny Pickett's professional career

The Kenny Pickett hype train began to slow down at the combine, as scouts questioned his 8 1/2″ hands, worrying if it would affect his ball security. He still went on to be the first quarterback selected in the 2022 draft, but it was later than usual, going 20th overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pickett signed a four-year, $14.1 million contract that is fully guaranteed. Despite a clamoring from local media to name him the starter, the Steelers chose Mitch Trubisky to lead the team in Week 1 of last season. It wouldn't last long, as Mike Tomlin named Pickett the starter before their Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Pickett ran into concussion troubles in his first season, sustaining two in a run of seven weeks. However, he would return in Week 16 to lead Pittsburgh to a comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He pulled off the same feat the following week against the Baltimore Ravens, making Pickett the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to throw a game-winning touchdown pass in the final minute of the fourth quarter in back-to-back games.

He finished the season with 2,404 passing yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. While his statistics weren't the greatest, Pickett did enough to warrant being named the Steelers' starter for the 2023 season.

Kenny Pickett NIL and endorsements

NIL refers to the new way in which college athletes can receive compensation. A company using an athlete's NIL would involve a brand leveraging their name, image, and likeness through marketing and promotional endeavors.

Pickett used his NIL opportunities to give back to his teammates and community, signing his first deal with Oaklander Hotel and Restaurant. He used this deal to get free meals weekly at the restaurant, treating his lineman to come out and eat at his “hog dinners.” He also worked with a trucking company and an apparel company. Both collaborated to produce “Pickett's Partners” t-shirts, which were donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania.

What do you think about Kenny Pickett's net worth in 2023?