Published November 21, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Kentucky Wildcats suffered their second loss of the season Sunday, as John Calipari and his boys absorbed an 88-72 defeat in Spokane at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Not a lot went in favor of Kentucky basketball in that game, especially on offense. The Wildcats shot just 39.1 percent from the field. They were particularly hurt by their woeful accuracy from behind the arc, with Kentucky making just six of their 25 attempts from deep.

Kentucky basketball star Oscar Tshiebwe said after the game that a reason for the Wildcats’ loss was the players’ inability to follow Calipari’s plan. “Most of the time we don’t really run what Coach is asking us to do,” Tshiebwe said, per Kyle Tucker of The Athletic. Calipari would double down on that comment from Tshiebwe.

“I couldn’t get Oscar to run the plays right. Why? He hasn’t been playing with us,” Calipari told reporters.

The Gonzaga game was only Tshiebwe’s third with Kentucky basketball this season, as he spent the early goings of the campaign recovering from minor surgery he underwent earlier this month. Nevertheless, Tshiebwe scored 20 points with 15 rebounds for Kentucky, albeit in a losing effort against Drew Timme and the Bulldogs.

Kentucky is now 3-2 overall but is just 0-2 against top 25 KenPom teams. The Wildcats sustained their first loss of the season last Tuesday versus the Michigan State Spartans before scoring a win Thursday at home against the lowly South Carolina State Bulldogs. Despite their early-season struggles, the Wildcats have zero reasons to lose this Wednesday at home to the North Florida Ospreys, who are just No. 348 on KenPom.