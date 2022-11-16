Published November 16, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Although the Kentucky Wildcats lost to the Michigan State Spartans Tuesday night in double-overtime (86-77), Kentucky basketball must still be happy to see that big man Oscar Tshiebwe is back playing again for the team after missing the first two games of the season. Tshiebwe did not look rusty at all against the Spartans, as he even put together a monster performance not seen in college basketball in 25 years, according to OptaSTATS:

“Oscar Tshiebwe had 22 points, 18 rebounds & 4 blocks for @KentuckyMBB tonight despite not starting the game. No other Division I player in the last 25 years has reached all of those numbers in a game off the bench. The last NBA player to do so was Shawn Bradley on April 7, 1998”

Unfortunately for Oscar Tshiebwe, his dazzling performance all went to waste, as the Wildcats couldn’t overcome the Spartans in the second overtime. Tshiebwe fouled out in the first OT and was not able to help his team finish the game, with Michigan State seemingly having more gas in the tank in an absolute barnburner of a game at the Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tshiebwe did commit five turnovers against Michigan State, though, but given his high-usage and the fact that it was just his first game of the season, those errors can be deemed acceptable.

Oscar Tshiebwe, who won the National Player of the Year award last season, will look to help the Wildcats get back in the win column on Thursday when they host in Lexington the South Carolina State Bulldogs.