The 2022-23 college basketball season hasn’t been very kind to John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball has lost six times through its first 17 games. They are also 2-3 after their first five games in SEC play.

The underwhelming season of Kentucky basketball has John Calipari frustrated and that appears to have triggered the head coach to subtly ask for more from Wildcats star big man Oscar Tshiebwe (h/t T.J. Walker of Kentucky Roll Call).

Calipari says Oscar hasn’t been in the gym as much this year as he was last season.

Back in the 2021-22 college basketball season, Tshiebwe averaged 17.4 points and 15.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 60.6 percent from the field during his first year with Kentucky basketball. (Tshiebwe played his first two years in college with the West Virginia Mountaineers before transferring to Lexington.)

So far in the 2022-23 season, Tshiebwe is putting up 15.9 points and grabbing 13.1 rebounds per game while also making 57.8 percent of his shots from the field. Those are still stellar numbers, but clearly not as impressive as the ones he generated a year prior when he won numerous awards including the National College Player of the Year honors. In any case, Tshiebwe is the most important piece of Kentucky basketball this season.

After back-to-back losses to the Alabama Crimson Tide and the South Carolina Gamecocks, Tshiebwe and Kentucky basketball scored a massive victory last Saturday when they took down No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers on the road to the tune of a 63-56 score. Coming up next for the Wildcats is a meeting in Lexington Tuesday night against the Georgia Bulldogs.