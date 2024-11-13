In his first top-10 win as the Kentucky basketball head coach, Mark Pope remained humble when talking about the win. “This is actually not about me at all … it's about these boys, it's about BBN (big blue nation) … that's what makes it special,” Pope said via the SEC Network.



Kentucky hired Pope to replace longtime head coach John Calipari after the latter took off for Arkansas basketball. In his first primetime game, many were impressed with Pope. His X's and O's stood out but also his intensity and passion. He was also a former player at Kentucky and won a national championship in 1996.



He was eventually drafted by the Indiana Pacers in the 1996 NBA draft but had a short professional playing career. Regardless, he bounced around before landing at BYU. Pope led the Cougars to two NCAA tournament appearances, as well as being in the top 25 in four of his five seasons.

Mark Pope's upset win for Kentucky basketball sparks hope

When the Kentucky job presented itself, it was an upgrade for Pope. Moving from the WCC to the SEC is huge. Pope established BYU basketball as a legitimate program and looks to put Kentucky back on the map. Following the win, Pope also spoke to reporter Tom Leach via X about the pride he has for his players.



“There is a guts to this game. And I'm just proud of our guys for being right for 40 minutes. We didn't play right, but emotionally we kept coming back to fresh, over and over again and that's a winning formula.” A former Kentucky player who relates to his guys is huge. Not only does he have pride in the program but Pope is a Kentucky native. That passion is exclaimed as he's pacing up and down the sidelines.

Not to mention, Pope is only 52 years old and has only been coaching for 10 years. His level of success was a big part of why Kentucky basketball poached him from BYU. He led Utah Valley to a 77-56 within four seasons, and BYU to a 110-52 record with four tournament appearances. Also, Pope competed in a WCC conference with Gonzaga and Saint Mary's, who consistently fought for the conference championship.

Regardless, the win is a monumental step for Pope and his new program. Even Calipari gave an honest assessment of Pope being hired. While it's only one win, it's impressive nonetheless. The next ranked matchup they play is against the current No. 4 team in the country, Gonzaga basketball. With Pope's familiarity with his former rival, the Wildcats could be poised for another potential upset win.