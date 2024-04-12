The Kentucky basketball team dropped a shocking first round NCAA Tournament game to the Oakland basketball team from Auburn Hills, Michigan this March. The Wildcats were stunned and dismayed in every way possible, causing Coach John Calipari to fly the chicken coop in pursuit of a better fit with Arkansas basketball. On Friday, new coach Mark Pope was signed to a five-year deal.
With John Calipari in Fayetteville, the task for Pope will be to live up to his legacy and the legacy of other legendary coaches like Adolph Rupp and Rick Pitino.
The Pope deal has drawn mixed reviews from fans and analysts like nationwide. Former Wildcats coach Rick Pitino threw his support behind the former BYU coach.
Now, the rabid Kentucky fanbase is awaiting word on how the team will look this upcoming fall season. Star guard Reed Sheppard, a London, Kentucky native and former freshman guard, is one of the key pieces who could decide the fate of the 2024-2025 Kentucky basketball team.
Reed Sheppard Situation Gets Update
The Reed Sheppard situation got a key update from reporter Lyndsey Gough on Friday. According to Gough, the Sheppard family including father Jeff Sheppard has close ties with the new coach. It could portend a reunion between the star guard and the Kentucky basketball program this upcoming season in Lexington.
Jeff Sheppard says on ESPN Lexington that Reed & the family are still gathering information, but he’s already had a conversation with Mark Pope about Reed
Reed's father Jeff led the Wildcats to two national championships and was the Most Outstanding Player of the 1998 Final Four. He spoke at length about the Pope hire this week saying he was “pumped” and “excited,” adding that the Pope era is going to be “awesome” according to his personal prediction. Pope is a former teammate of Jeff Sheppard's.
Sheppard's Amazing 2023-2024 Season With Kentucky Basketball
The Kentucky basketball guard Reed Sheppard scored 12.5 points per game last season and added over four rebounds and four assists per game. He shot 53 percent from the field and nailed over 52 percent of his three-point attempts on a high volume (4.4) of attempts from beyond the arc per game.
The elder Sheppard was proud of his son, who quickly became one of the most exciting and lethal outside shooters in recent Kentucky basketball history.