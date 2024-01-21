The 7'2" Croatian center was finally granted NCAA eligibility on Saturday.

Zvonimir Ivisic has finally made his debut for John Calipari and Kentucky basketball.

The 7'2″ Croatian center who played professionally overseas for a few years, initially had issues with his enrollment into the university when Kentucky looked to add him in August. After that issue was resolved, he needed to be cleared to play. Now, nearly six months later, Ivisic was able to get on the court and finally play for Kentucky basketball against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Ivisic had 13 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks. while shooting 3-of-4 from 3-point range in 16 minutes of action for the Wildcats.

BIG Z IS FREE 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/cXqwtXaFuk — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 20, 2024

After the game, Ivisic talked about what the moment was like between he and coach Calipari when he received his eligibility, per Dylan Lutey and Sam Lance of Zags Blog:

“We cried, we both cried,” Ivisic said. “Then we started jumping… I just started jumping like crazy.”

Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart confirmed Ivisic’s statement announcing his eligibility on Saturday morning.

“We’re happy to share that Zvonimir Ivisic is eligible to play,” he said. “Want to thank everyone at the University of Kentucky, our Kentucky athletics staff, and the NCAA for working through this. Exciting time for Coach Calipari, Kentucky Basketball, and BBN. Go Big Blue.”

The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats (14-3, 4-1) are even stronger now with the addition of Ivisic. Kentucky arguably has the best group of guards in the entire country with Antonio Reeves, five-star freshmen DJ Wagner and Rob Dillingham and four-star freshman Reed Sheppard. And now, teams will have to deal with two skilled 7-foot bigs in five-star freshman Aaron Bradshaw and Ivisic.

With this loaded roster, Calipari and Kentucky are eyeing to reach its first Final Four since 2014-15.

Ivisic has already tested the NBA Draft waters but had withdrawn his name both times. He's been on the radar of NBA teams for a while and playing for Kentucky basketball should only help him improve his stock.