John Calipari has helped solidify the Kentucky basketball program's blue-blood status. The team is now tied with the Blue Devils for the third-most NCAA March Madness Final Four appearances. They have still retained their all-time best Division 1 winning percentage but they still have a long way to catch the North Carolina's basketball and UCLA's basketball program.

The Wildcats have struggled to get back into NCAA Final Four contention. John Calipari has not managed to steer the team back into their winning ways since 2015. Their best finish was a March Madness Sweet Sixteen berth which ended in a heartbreak. But, the team looks reloaded and ready to go. Everything starts with their performance in the SEC. Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari unveiled how they plan to make it back from there, via Sam Gillenwater of On 3.

“The talent where you have a couple of guys who can just take over a game? Where do you have great rim protection? Those have been my Final Four teams,” the Kentucky basketball coach said about what type of squad he is looking for. He also added what their mantra for the season is, “I’m looking at this group and our whole thing is ‘let’s just get better every day'.”

There have been a lot of questions regarding their roster construction for the offseason. The departure of National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe also does not help the squad. But, the Wildcats can only trust Calipari's winning system which won it all in 2012. Will Kentucky basketball be able to reach the top in 2024?