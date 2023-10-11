The Kentucky football team came into their matchup with Georgia football last week with a 5-0 record and a #20 ranking next to their name. Despite winning the past two national championships, Georgia hasn't looked as dominant this season as they have in years past. Some people thought that the Wildcats could have a chance to give the Bulldogs a scare in this one, but that did not end up being the case. Georgia came into the game as a two touchdown favorite over Kentucky, and the game ended up being a blowout in favor of the Bulldogs. The Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season in the 51-13 drubbing, and Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops had some high praise for the Georgia team.

“Basically one person was questioning me and the program getting over the hump,” Mark Stoops said according to an article from On3. “I really simply should have said, ‘Hey dude, I’ve gotten over a lot of humps. That’s not a hump, that’s Mt. Everest.'”

That's a pretty good comparison from the Kentucky coach. If a team can't get past Georgia, that doesn't mean that there's something wrong with them. No one has gotten past the Bulldogs in the last two and a half years, and that team has their sights set on a third straight national championship.

Kentucky football's Mark Stoops clears the air over other comments

Mark Stoops also received a lot of backlash this week after making a comment about how Georgia ‘buys' players. He tried to clear that up recently and explain himself a little better. Here is the original comment:

“It is what it is; fans have that right (to complain),” Stoops said after the Georgia game. “I give it to them. I just encourage them to donate more. Because that's what those teams are doing. I can promise you in Georgia, they bought some pretty good players. You're allowed to these days. We could use some help. And that's what they look like, you know what I mean, when you have 85 of them. I encourage anybody that's disgruntled to pony up some more.”

After receiving some criticism, Stoops tried to clear up the situation a little bit.

“I think people just want to take one little piece of it and blow it completely out of proportion,” Stoops later said, according to an article from footballscoop.com. “If you listen to the whole thing… I mean just listen to Kirby. He knows. He knows exactly what I was saying. We’re all in the same boat. Kirby’s probably happy. He’s probably trying to rally up more money too. We all need it. It’s just the way it is. I wasn’t taking any shots. I took full responsibility. We got our butts beat. We need to respond better and that’s it.”

While Kentucky football didn't beat Georgia, it still seems like this team is getting over the hump. The Wildcats are typically known to be a basketball school, but that is beginning to change. This football program has improved a lot over the course of the past few seasons, and they still have a chance to have a great season despite the loss to Georgia. Kentucky will look to bounce back from their first loss this weekend in a big home game against Missouri.