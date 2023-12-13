This is a huge get for Kentucky.

The Kentucky football program nearly saw Mark Stoops leave for the Texas A&M job, but those rumors were put to bed quickly. Now, the Wildcats have hit a few home runs in the transfer portal, and the latest one is talented North Texas WR Ja'Mori Maclin, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

‘BREAKING: Former North Texas WR Ja’Mori Maclin has Committed to Kentucky, he tells @on3sports'

Maclin was a second-team All-AAC selection this past season with North Texas and provides a huge boost to the Kentucky football program. He revealed why he decided to play for the Wildcats, per Fawcett:

“It was a family atmosphere. I really enjoyed being with the coaches and getting to know them. From the start, they’ve shown how much they wanted me to be a part of the program. Took a visit and fell in love with it. The area was nice, they have all the resources that I need. Love the offense as well and I can see myself being productive in whatever role they have me in.”

Kentucky has done well in transfer portal

The Kentucky football program has done well early on in the transfer portal period. They began by adding former Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff and then brought in Ohio State RB Chip Trayanum, so they have addressed plenty of offensive question marks in just a matter of weeks.

Trayanum was the backup to TreVeyon Henderson and should see a huge uptick in usage. Vandagriff was the backup to Carson Beck with the Bulldogs and he should emerge as the favorite to land the starting QB job in 2024.

Maclin played two years of college football at North Texas, catching just 16 passes for 380 yards in his freshman season but catching 57 balls for 1,004 yards and 11 scores in his sophomore campaign.

🎬 Ja’Mori Maclin is a human highlight reel 🎬 Here’s a sneak peek at the transfer from North Texas, who will join the WR room at UK @routerunner9 pic.twitter.com/OgxEPay3wv — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) December 13, 2023

Maclin's best game of the year came against Temple, where he had six catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns. He also began the year with at least one touchdown in the first eight games.

The Kentucky football program also brought in former Texas A&M WR Raymond Cottrell in the portal, so they are doing their best to address the offense after finishing 162 in passing yards per game last season and 183rd in yards per game.