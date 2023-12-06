The transfer portal has already provided us with some drama and the 2023 college football season has yet to conclude.

Kentucky football is bringing a new signal-caller into the fold for the 2024 season. Quarterback Brock Vandagriff, who entered the transfer portal on Monday, announced his intent to transfer to Kentucky on Wednesday, according to Tom VanHaaren.

After three seasons with Georgia football, Vandagriff remains in the SEC East with Kentucky. He has two years of eligibility left after graduating early from Georgia.

A five-star prospect out of high school, Vandagriff saw limited playing time in three seasons with the Bulldogs. He appeared in 13 total games in relief of starters Stetson Bennett and Carson Beck, completing 12 of 21 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came this season.

Vandagriff will get an opportunity to compete for another starting job and will like his chance to get significant playing time with Kentucky. It would be peculiar of him to make a decision so quickly without knowing he'll get some opportunities under center with the Wildcats.

Kentucky football is 7-5 heading into its bowl game and will have a new QB next season regardless if it's Vandagriff or not. Graduate transfer Devin Leary is out of eligibility, so Mark Stoops and his staff have to find a new starter for the 2024 season.

This also leaves Georgia football in a potentially precarious position next season. Carson Beck is not guaranteed to come back. Pairing his departure with Vandagriff's leaves the Bulldogs with inexperienced options at quarterback in 2024. Five-star recruit Dylan Raiola will likely compete for the job with Sophomore Gunner Stockton.

